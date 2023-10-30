Nagpur: The Court of Smt. G.N. Bagrodia remanded the accused persons Dr. Gaurav Bagga, Ankesh Khandelwal and Dinesh Kothari to Magistrate Custody Remand. The accused persons were remanded to Police Custody Remand on 22/10/2023, whereby fresh F.I.R. was registered by the Police Department by contending that after the arrest of Sontu Jain from his mobile phone the Police had been successful in retrieving the deleted call recordings, wherein the Investigating Machinery could conclude that there were telephonic calls between Sontu Jain and Ankesh Khandelwal and that Sontu Jain had requested Ankesh Khandelwal to operate the Bank Lockers held by Sontu Jain and his family members and to remove the Cash and Gold component from the same and to transfer it to some other Bank Locker and for the same act Sontu Jain had assured to pay Rs.4 Crores to Ankesh Khandelwal.

In pursuance thereof Ankesh Khandelwal is alleged to have taken the help of Dr. Gaurav Bagga and in connivance with Dr. Gaurav Bagga, Ankesh Khandelwal is alleged to have opened a Bank Locker in the name of Gaurav Bagga and proceeded to transfer the belongings of Sontu Jain to the said Locker. Dr. Bagga, Khandelwal and Kothari remanded to MCR recordings further revealed that Sontu Jain refused to pay Rs.4 Crores and had directed Ankesh Khandelwal to handover the belongings of Sontu Jain to Dinesh Kothari and accordingly Gaurav Bagga handed over the bag containing Cash and Gold to Dinesh Kothari. Recoveries are alleged to have affected from the house of Gaurav Bagga and Dinesh Kothari. That since no further investigation remained and the accused persons were not required to be interrogated further, the accused persons were remanded to Magistrate Custody.

Advertisement

Likewise the Anticipatory Bail Application filed by Dr. Garima Bagga was heard by the District and Sessions Court Smt H C Shende and the matter is posted for orders on 31/10/2023.

Advocate Prakash Naidu was assisted by Mayank Gupta, Homesh Chauhan, Mitesh Bais and Surabhi Godbole Naidu appeared for the accused persons and the State was represented by API Mayur Choudhary and API Madhuri Nerkar.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement