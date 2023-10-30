15 hurt as gunman opens fire at Chicago Halloween party

At least 15 people were shot at, including two who were critically injured, when a gunman opened fire during a Halloween celebration in Chicago, CNN reported on Monday.

The victims, as reported by Chicago police in a news release, consist of six women and nine men aged between 26 and 53. Two of them are still in critical condition.

Shortly after 1 a.m. (local time), Chicago officers responded to a report of gunfire and found a man firing a weapon into the location where a gathering was taking place, as stated in the news release.

“The offender fled on foot and was placed into custody by responding officers a short distance away,” the police said.

The alleged shooter was found in possession of a handgun when he was apprehended by the police and was subsequently taken in for questioning, CNN reported, citing a news release.

The release mentioned that detectives are continuing their investigation into the shooting, and as of Sunday morning, “there is no further information” available.

Earlier on Sunday, at least one person was killed and two more were left injured after a shooting incident in Laurel, Delaware in the US, informed the police.

This came after the shooting rampage in Maine on October 26, which left at least 18 dead and 13 wounded.

Robert Card, the suspect in the incident, was found dead 48 hours later on Friday night.

