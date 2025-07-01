DPS MIHAN welcomes Little Learners (Pre Schoolers) back to School with Joyful Beginnings

Advertisement



Delhi Public School MIHAN sprang to life with cheerful laughter and happy faces as the tiny tots of Pre-Nursery, Nursery, and Preparatory returned for their first day of school. There was great enthusiasm, turning the school campus into a vibrant hub of fun-filled activities and warm welcomes.

The youngest members of the DPS family were greeted with colorful soft board decorations in the quadrangle and classrooms and friendly smiles from their teachers. The day was thoughtfully curated to make the little ones feel at home, ensuring a smooth transition from their home environment to the school setting.

Each grade – Pre-Nursery, Nursery, and Preparatory – engaged the children in delightful activities such as free play, coloring, music and movement. These interactive sessions not only sparked joy but also helped ease first-day jitters and build early bonds between students and teachers.

Principal Ms. Nidhi Yadav expressed her excitement, saying, ‘The first day of school marks the beginning of a wonderful journey. At DPS MIHAN, we are committed to making learning joyful, safe, and developmentally appropriate for our little learners.’

This joyful beginning was made possible under the visionary leadership of our Pro-Vice Chairperson and President, Ms. Tulika Kedia, whose constant encouragement drives innovation and excellence in early education, and Ms. Savita Jaiswal, our esteemed Director, whose guidance ensures a nurturing and enriching environment for every child.

Back to School Day set the tone for a year filled with discovery, creativity, and compassionate care. The beaming faces of the children reflected the warmth and love that awaited them at every corner of their second home – DPS MIHAN.