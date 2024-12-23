DPS Mihan organizes an exciting ‘Family Frenzy Day’

Advertisement













As a part of its community outreach programme to bring school and community together as a part of being stakeholders, DPS MIHAN organized a lively event titled ‘Family Frenzy Day’, bringing together families and friends for a memorable day in its sprawling school campus on a bright Sunday morning.

It featured engaging activities like fun games for the children, DIY crafts like origami and Mandala Art, and interactive workshops that had enthralling storytelling sessions. A highly thrilling treasure hunt game involved an enthusiastic participation by parents and children alike.

A talent showcase allowed participants to express creativity through music and dance. The day also featured a relaxing yoga session besides the attractive indoor swimming pool and an energetic Zumba Session, a high-energy dance fitness program for all the visitors at the beautiful Artist Village that was the highlight of the event.

The program promoted community bonding through collaborative activities and fun challenges that included Maze of Enchanted Blooms and the Green Canvas which was interactive and appealing for one and all. Happy moments were also created where children enjoyed the company of pets in Paws and Snuggles corner.

The day was a perfect blend of fun, learning, and togetherness, creating lasting memories. Each and every parent appreciated this novel initiative of the school in the lovely ambience of its campus for making the day truly memorable for the visitors.