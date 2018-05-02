DPS Mihan marks virtual animal world day celebration

“The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated.”

DPS MIHAN celebrated Animal Welfare Day on 4th October 2020 to reinforce the relationship between humankind and animal kingdom.Various awareness and educational activities were conducted for the students of different classes.

Tiny tots of Pre Nursery and Nursery shared pictures of how they spend time with their beloved pets.

Students of class Preparatory made Bird Feeders from Waste Material. Apart from learning to be caring and kind, this activity opened our kids up to a lot of natural learning. Grade-1 students expressed their thoughts on what measures they would take to put an end to animal cruelty. ‘Voice for the Voiceless’ was the theme for the students of Grade – 2.

They made and wore masks of different animals and tried to express the feelings and thoughts of those animals. Children participated with great passion and eagerness and sent videos of the various activities. It was an effort to educate the young generation about animals and their welfare.





