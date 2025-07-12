DPS MIHAN Hosts First-Ever ‘AQUA QUEST’ Inter-School Swim Meet

Advertisement



DELHI PUBLIC SCHOOL MIHAN proudly hosted its maiden Inter-School Swimming Competition ‘AQUA QUEST-The Golden Lane Challenge’ with great fanfare in its state-of-the-art natatorium on Saturday, 12th July 2025, igniting excitement and sportsmanship among young swimmers of the city. The event was graced by Chief Guest Mrs.Barkha Kedia Agrawal, an International Long-distance Swimmer and a recipient of the ‘Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award’ and the ‘Shiv Chhatrapati Puraskar’, and a dynamic industrialist and youth icon Mr Aranya Kedia, Vice-President, DPS MIHAN and Kamptee Road as the Guest of Honour. President and Pro Vice Chairperson of DPS MIHAN and Kamptee Road, Ms. Tulika Kedia, and Director, Ms. Savita Jaiswal, extended their best wishes to the participants and organizers for this grand initiative.

Around 300 students from 20 schools of the city participated in the electrifying event, held in its mini-sized Olympic pool, with tremendous enthusiasm. With vibrant cheers and determined strokes, students showcased their aquatic talents across freestyle, backstroke, and relay events in Under 10,12,15, and 18 age categories. The poolside buzzed with energy as participants displayed discipline, agility, and teamwork.

Parents, teachers, and guests applauded the confidence and enthusiasm of the swimmers. The Chief Guest Ms. Barkha Kedia Agrawal praised the initiative taken by the school and emphasized the importance of practice and discipline in achieving excellence in swimming. Medals and certificates were awarded, marking a proud moment for the young achievers. Principal Ms Nidhi Yadav expressed her gratitude to the President and Pro Vice Chairperson of DPS MIHAN and Kamptee Road, Ms. Tulika Kedia, and Director, Ms. Savita Jaiswal and Mr. Indrajeet Parganiha, Bursar for their continuous support and guidance. She also thanked the Aquatic Association of Nagpur and the school’s Sports Faculty for successfully conducting the event and making it a grand success.