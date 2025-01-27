DPS MIHAN Celebrates 76th Republic Day with Grandeur and Patriotism

Delhi Public School MIHAN stood adorned in the colours of patriotism and cultural diversity as it celebrated the 76th Republic Day with grandeur and pride. The illustrious event was graced by the presence of Ms. Aruna Purohit, icon of Maharashtra and a dynamic social activist as the Chief Guest who unfurled the Indian Tricolour. The President and Pro Vice Chairperson of DPS MIHAN and Kamptee Road Ms. Tulika Kedia and Ms. Savita Jaiswal, Director of DPS MIHAN and Kamptee Road extended their greetings to the staff and the students on the occasion. The Principal of DPS MIHAN, Ms. Nidhi Yadav, in her short address emphasised the importance of following the constitution and understanding our rights and duties.

The chief guest in her address appreciated the school for its commitment towards the society through its various social activities. She termed the surrounding as a miniature society where we should contribute to the betterment of it. She emphasised on the sensitivity to the needs of the people.

The program showcased the patriotic song and a speech on the significance of the day, emphasizing the importance of unity, diversity, and the sacrifices made by the nation’s heroes to attain freedom. The audience were enthralled by the energetic vibes of ‘Bhangra’, the graceful moves of ‘Karakattam’, the swift ‘Maria Pitache’ dance and the ‘Garba’ in Inter-House Dance Competition that was judged by Ms. G. Sudha Rani & Ms. Nidhi Vaishampayan that showcased the rich cultural tapestry of India. The dance competition was followed by the patriotic theatrical performance by the dramatics club of the school.

The highlight of the celebration was the Republic Day Parade, where students marched with precision and discipline, showcasing their respect for the national flag and the unity that binds the diverse fabric of the nation.

Ms. Sharvi Kodan, Mast. Viraj Saini and Mast. Vivaan Agrawal anchored the proceedings of the entire programme.