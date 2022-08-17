DPS MIHAN celebrates 75th Independence Day with zeal

Nagpur: 75 years of India’s independence was celebrated in Delhi Public School (DPS) MIHAN with great zeal and enthusiasm. The theme was “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” an initiative by the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 76th year of Independence.

The Tricolour was hoisted by Ashok Dinaji Lade, ex. Air Force Sergeant and the Principal of DPS MIHAN, Nidhi Yadav. The Students, PTA members and teaching, non-teaching gathered for the occasion. Various cultural programmes were organised by the school. The School was decorated in tri-colour and various activities related to the theme were conducted.

Ashok Lade, in his speech, emphasized students to think of defence as a career and to serve the nation. He also reiterated that each one of us should do things as per our likes. The President and Pro Vice Chairperson of DPS MIHAN and DPS Kamptee Road Tulika Kedia and School Director Savita Jaiswal joined the function online and extended their greetings on the occasion.

Nidhi Yadav, Principal of DPS MIHAN in her address expressed pride in the rich culture of our country. She stressed every student to work with honesty and dedication for the nation.

The students performed a scintillating dance on the song “Jagaa Hindustan” and the choir group mesmerized the audience with the song “Teri Mitti”. Kritika Girhepunje in her speech, spoke about 75 glorious years of Independent India and highlighted the achievements of India from a nation under imperial rule to become the 5th strongest economy of the world.

Master Anshul Nagdave recited a Hindi poem as a tribute for the freedom fighters, who sacrificed their lives for the motherland. The programme was hosted by Aarna Mohekar and Master Shashwat Mude.

The programme concluded with the rendition of the National song “Vande Mataram”.

