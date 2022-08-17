Collective singing of National Anthem at Nagpur Divisional Commissioner’s office

Nagpur: In the background of the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence, the ‘Swarajya Mahotsav’ is currently being organized in Maharashtra and the Government announced to implement the innovative concept of ‘Collective National Anthem Singing’ under this festival. Accordingly, on Wednesday, August 17, at eleven o’clock in the morning in the Divisional Commissioner’s office, all officers and employees sang the National Anthem under the guidance of Divisional Commissioner Vijayalakshmi Prasanna-Bidari.

Additional Divisional Commissioner Madhavi Khode-Chawre, Deputy Commissioners Milind Salve, Asha Pathan, Chandrabhan Parate along with all department heads, officers and employees were present on this occasion.

At various places in Nagpur, citizens stopped wherever they were and sang the National Anthem. Government had made participation mandatory for all State Government departments, universities and colleges while citizens were also expected to take part in the singing. It is part of the Union Government’s Swaraj Mahotsav.

According to reports, Private establishments, traders and even other Government departments including those who come under the Union Government participated in it. Students gathered on open grounds to sing the anthem. District Collector R Vimala too convened a meeting where she has asked all her officials to convey various departments regarding mass recital of National Anthem.

Similarly Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar personally monitored the arrangements. He had instructed the policemen to be alert and check whether anybody is moving at 11 am, the scheduled time of singing the national anthem. Steps were taken to ensure participation of employees, students of Nagpur and surrounding areas on a large scale in the event.

