DPS Lava puts together fusion music through Breaking Barriers

Nagpur: The long Saturday evening ‘s monotony was disintegrated into fragments of ecstacy and euphoria with the fusion music played by the Kabir’s Café on the platform of “ Breaking Barriers”.The “Breaking Barriers” now in its ninth session, is an initiative born from the cohesive efforts of Delhi Public School Varanasi, Nashik and Lava , Nagpur.

The platform launches a blend of varied perspectives, ideologies and embalms learning with creativity and uniqueness to give a galvanised image whose sole intention is to produce a well informed and healthy generation .Under its umbrella ,a series of webinars are being conducted and various celebrity guests are invited who share their insights and luminesce on various topics.

The ninth session of the series “ Breaking Barriers” held on 6th June 2020, heard the sage Kabir’sDohas ,beautifully orchested into mellifluous songs by Kabir’s café .Neeraj Arya’s Kabir Café is a Mumbai based band known for performing songs composed from Saint Kabir’sDohas and they fuse different genres of music into their composition.

The bands line up consists of Neeraj Arya (lead vocals and rhythm- guitar), Raman Iyer (Mandolin), VirenSolanki(percussion and drums), MukundRamaswami (violin), and PoubuanpouBritto KC (Bass Guitar, backing vocalist). The main aim of the band is to make accessible , the verses of Kabir to the comman man.The bands solo track “Fakiri” is one of the most popular song by the group till date.

Apart from performing at 900 stage shows at various destinations in India and abroad ,they have given music to many mainstream movies too.