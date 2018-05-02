Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    DPS Lava puts together fusion music through Breaking Barriers

    Nagpur: The long Saturday evening ‘s monotony was disintegrated into fragments of ecstacy and euphoria with the fusion music played by the Kabir’s Café on the platform of “ Breaking Barriers”.The “Breaking Barriers” now in its ninth session, is an initiative born from the cohesive efforts of Delhi Public School Varanasi, Nashik and Lava , Nagpur.

    The platform launches a blend of varied perspectives, ideologies and embalms learning with creativity and uniqueness to give a galvanised image whose sole intention is to produce a well informed and healthy generation .Under its umbrella ,a series of webinars are being conducted and various celebrity guests are invited who share their insights and luminesce on various topics.

    The ninth session of the series “ Breaking Barriers” held on 6th June 2020, heard the sage Kabir’sDohas ,beautifully orchested into mellifluous songs by Kabir’s café .Neeraj Arya’s Kabir Café is a Mumbai based band known for performing songs composed from Saint Kabir’sDohas and they fuse different genres of music into their composition.

    The bands line up consists of Neeraj Arya (lead vocals and rhythm- guitar), Raman Iyer (Mandolin), VirenSolanki(percussion and drums), MukundRamaswami (violin), and PoubuanpouBritto KC (Bass Guitar, backing vocalist). The main aim of the band is to make accessible , the verses of Kabir to the comman man.The bands solo track “Fakiri” is one of the most popular song by the group till date.

    Apart from performing at 900 stage shows at various destinations in India and abroad ,they have given music to many mainstream movies too.

    Parsi Papau- for yummy home made Parsi food!
    DCP Neelotpal captures ‘Moonbow’ in Nagpur
    MIDC cops nab two burglars
    Two goons molest girl, try to kill her brother in Ambazari, arrested
    सकारात्मकता आणि आत्मविश्वासामुळे कोरोना आणि आर्थिकयुध्द आपण जिंकू
    अद्ययावत तंत्रज्ञान, निर्यातीस प्राधान्य आणि परकीय गुंतवणुकीमुळे रोजगार निर्माण होतील : नितीन गडकरी
    प्रॉपर्टी की फर्जी मांग बताकर पत्रकार चला रहा अपनी दुकान, किया बिल्डर्स को गुमराह
    ग्रामीण भाग में फ़ैल रहा संक्रमण, हिंगना तहसील में 14 कोरोना पॉजिटिव
    Now Podar World School caught selling books in premises, videos expose murky nexus
    Unlock 1: Malls, hotels, shrines set to reopen amid rise in cases
    Corona in Nagpur: 219 active cases, 13 deaths
    MCOCA accused killed by two brothers in Pardi
    सकारात्मकता आणि आत्मविश्वासामुळे कोरोना आणि आर्थिकयुध्द आपण जिंकू
    अद्ययावत तंत्रज्ञान, निर्यातीस प्राधान्य आणि परकीय गुंतवणुकीमुळे रोजगार निर्माण होतील : नितीन गडकरी
    MIDC cops nab two burglars
    Corona in Nagpur: 219 active cases, 13 deaths
    Two goons molest girl, try to kill her brother in Ambazari, arrested
    Now Podar World School caught selling books in premises, videos expose murky nexus
    Schools will reopen after August 2020: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal
    MUHS declares time table amid pandemic, UG & PG students left in dilemmas!
    MCOCA accused killed by two brothers in Pardi
    प्रॉपर्टी की फर्जी मांग बताकर पत्रकार चला रहा अपनी दुकान, किया बिल्डर्स को गुमराह
