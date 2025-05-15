DPS Kamptee Road Students Excel in Board Examinations

Advertisement



Delhi Public School, Kamptee Road, Nagpur continues to uphold its rich legacy of academic excellence, further cementing its position as one of the most prestigious educational institutions in the region. This year, the school has again delivered outstanding results in the AISSE and AISSCE examinations, bringing immense pride to the entire DPS community.

The academic brilliance of Grade X students was clearly reflected in their stellar board results. The school toppers for this year are Ishit Hemnani, who scored an exceptional 99.4%; Jatin Lalwani, who secured 98.4%; and Jayita Prasad, who followed closely with 98.2%. A total of 79 students scored above 90%, while 18 students secured a perfect 100 marks in subjects such as English, Sanskrit, Mathematics, and Information Technology.

Jatin Lalwani secured 100 marks in Science. Shubham Kumar, Uzma Afzal Mehdi, Ishit Manish Hemnani, Darsh Sanmati Jain and Ayesha Siddiqua Khan secured 100 marks in English. Ishit Manish Hemnani, Jayita Manish Prasad, Jeet Arvind Khoyani and Adya Khetrapal secured 100 marks in Sanskrit. Ishit Manish Hemnani, Samarth Vijay Gupta, Jayita Manish Prasad, Aditya Sunil Patode, Andypathou Wahengbam and Rishit Arvind Golhani secured 100 marks in Information Technology. While Sarthak Sarwate and Jiten Umesh Ramtani secured 100 marks in Mathematics.

The Grade XII results were equally remarkable, with top performances across all three streams. Siddhi Thacker emerged as the Science stream topper with 96.2%, Shubham Jain led the Commerce stream with 96.2%, and Govind Ahuja topped the Humanities stream with 94.8%. 10 students scored a centum in individual subjects, showcasing their strong academic foundation and the school’s commitment to excellence.

Manasvi Mittal scored a 100 in Information Technology. Ayush Maske, Kajal Mulchandani and Ankit Kewalramini scored a centum in Banking whereas Siddhi Thacker got a perfect score in Physical Education. Khadija Ranjoonwala and Dia Ghuse scored a 100 in Data Science while Ruchi Bang, Riddhima Bhutani and Shubham Jain scored a 100 in Business Studies.

In recognition of the exceptional academic performance of the students, Ms. Tulika Kedia, President and Pro-Vice Chairperson, DPS Kamptee Road and MIHAN, congratulated all the achievers and appreciated the tireless efforts of the teaching staff. Ms Savita Jaiswal, Director also extended her heartfelt wishes to both students and teachers, acknowledging the hard work and determination that led to such commendable outcomes.

The students and their parents expressed deep gratitude towards the school. They credited their success to the constant guidance and motivation from the Principal, Ms Yogeeta Umalkar and the entire teaching faculty.

These achievements not only bring honour to the students and their families but also reaffirm the school’s unwavering dedication to academic excellence, holistic growth, and value-based education. With each success, DPS Kamptee Road moves forward with renewed determination to nurture talent and create more such inspiring stories in the years to come.

