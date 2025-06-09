Double murder shocks Nagpur: Goon stabbed, vagrant stoned to death

Advertisement



Nagpur: The Second Capital of Maharashtra witnessed two brutal killings on Sunday evening in separate incidents, leaving residents rattled and police scrambling for answers.

In the first case, a known history-sheeter, Rahul Pande, was stabbed to death near Ayachit Mandir in the Mahal area. Pande, in his 40s, had a long criminal record and was once booked under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act. Police suspect the murder was the result of an old enmity. A case has been registered at Kotwali Police Station, and further investigation is underway.

In another shocking incident, a vagabond identified as Shailendra was found murdered near Lal Imli Chowk, with severe injuries to his head and neck. A blood-stained cutter was recovered from the spot. Police believe Shailendra was stoned to death following a quarrel with another homeless man, known only as Anna, who is now absconding.

According to sources, both Shailendra and Anna frequented the stretch between Agrasen Chowk and Lal Imli Chowk, surviving on odd jobs and alms. Investigators suspect a drunken altercation may have escalated into a fatal assault, though the exact cause is still unclear.

Tehsil Police have registered a murder case and launched a manhunt for Anna, who is considered the prime suspect. Senior Inspector Shubhangi Deshmukh said that efforts are on to trace the accused and determine the full sequence of events.

Both incidents have heightened concerns about public safety and the growing boldness of violent crimes in the city.

