Double Murder in Nagpur During Winter Assembly Session: Father and Son Killed in Ramteke Nagar

Advertisement













Nagpur:Amid the ongoing Winter Assembly Session and heightened police security across Nagpur, a shocking double murder has rocked the city. The incident occurred in the jurisdiction of Ajni Police Station, in Ramtek Nagar, where a father and son were brutally killed following a dispute on Friday.

The victims, identified as the owner of Savarkar Furniture and his son, were attacked by armed assailants. According to police sources, the attack stemmed from an altercation between the victims and the accused a day earlier. The assailants allegedly used sharp weapons to carry out the murder, killing both father and son on the spot.

Advertisement

Today's Rate Friday 20 Dec. 2024 Gold 24 KT 75,700/- Gold 22 KT 70,400/- Silver / Kg 86,400/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

One of the accused was reportedly injured during the altercation, as per initial investigations. The Ajni police have registered a case of murder against the suspects and initiated a detailed investigation.

This incident has raised serious concerns about law and order in Nagpur, the second capital of Maharashtra, especially as it unfolds during the high-profile Winter Assembly Session.