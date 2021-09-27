Double murder in Kalmeshwar, two females from MP killed

Nagpur: Two females including a minor from Madhya Pradesh (MP) were reportedly killed in the field at Zunki village under Kalmeshwar Police between the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

According to police sources, Rakesh alias Mohan Chandu Sahu (25), a resident of Chichgaon, in Mandala district is the prime suspect of the crime.

Sahu along with two deceased had approached Devendra Shravan Godpanje, the owner of the farm, couple of days back seeking employment. Sahu had reportedly identified them as family and started working in the field. They were staying at a room build in the farm.

Between the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, accused Sahu reportedly killed the two females by strangulating them. The exact reason behind the killing couldn’t be ascertained immediately. The incident came to fore on Monday after Godpanje along with Lalit Gajanan Ganorkar approached the filed. Following which they lodged a complaint with Kalmeshwar Police.

In the meantime, cops have sent the bodies for autopsy and launched manhunt of the suspect.