Door left open for Goddess Laxmi, family loses Rs 10 lakh on Diwali night in Nagpur

Nagpur: An unidentified thief targeted the residence of the Sugandh family at Riddhi Apartments, Quetta Colony, Nagpur, during the early hours of Monday, following the Laxmi Puja celebration. The family, led by businessman Manish Sugandh, had concluded their Diwali Puja rituals and retired to sleep, leaving their house doors open as part of a customary belief that Goddess Laxmi enters homes on Diwali.

While the family was asleep, the thief took advantage of the open doors and entered the premises unnoticed. The theft included the disappearance of nine gold biscuits, three silver deities, cash amounting to Rs 80,000, and a valuable mobile phone from the household.

The family became aware of the burglary when their domestic help arrived later in the morning and discovered the missing valuables. Promptly, an offense report was filed at the Lakadganj Police Station, who have initiated an investigation into the incident.

Lakadganj police authorities have acquired CCTV footage from the vicinity and have taken an auto-rickshaw driver into custody for further questioning. The ongoing investigation aims to trace the perpetrator and recover the stolen items.

