Donation of Rs. 74 lakhs for Kovid-19 on the occasion of Hon. Ranjit Babu Deshmukh’s Birthday

“Today, the entire country is plagued by the Kovid-19 crisis, which has destabilized human life. All the staff of NKP Salve Medical College, Lata Mangeshkar Hospital, VSPM Dental College, Central Institute of Business Management, Schools, Colleges and other units working under VSPM Academy of Higher Education, Nagpur worked tirelessly for this great social responsibility. A total of Rs 74 lakh of is being donated to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for COVID-19. I sincerely appreciate all this and on the occasion of the 74th birthday of the Chairman of the Society, Shri. Ranjitbabu Deshmukh, I would like to thank all of them for their great help to the needy. 190 beds of Lata Mangeshkar Hospital, Digdoh are reserved for covid patients.

It has 11 ICU beds. All the doctors, nurses, attendants and other staff are confidently providing their invaluable services to the patients in this difficult situation. Lata Mangeshkar Hospital was the first of the private hospitals to take the initiative for COVID. Other private hospitals also need to take initiative in this regard. We will always do our best to help the government for medical services”. Hon. Working Chairman Dr. Ashish Deshmukh asserted “We have to defeat Corona, we will succeed”. He was speaking on the occasion of Ranjit Babu Deshmukh’s 74th birthday at Matoshree Hall, Lata Mangeshkar Hospital, Digdoh Hills, Hingna Road, Nagpur.

Dr. Sanjeev Kumar said, “Treatment and control of corona patients in all over Vidarbha is a difficult task. There is uncertainty as to how many more new patients will come. Efforts are being made day and night globally to find a vaccine against the virus. It is expected to be successful by December 2020. But, even then, vaccinating all citizens is going to be a big task. Currently corona patients are few in Nagpur. But, it is our responsibility to prepare for their treatment on a large scale. We will definitely succeed and it is certain that patients will get better treatment at Lata Mangeshkar Hospital with the help of Dr. Ashish Deshmukh, he said. Further he thanked all the staff members for their contribution / donation of Rs. 74 lakhs for Kovid-19 and wished many happy returns of the day to Hon. Ranjit Babu Deshmukh ..! ”

May 29, 2020 is Ranjit Babu Deshmukh’s 74th Birthday. The Corona crisis has disrupted public life. So he decided not to celebrate his birthday, this year. On the occasion of Shri Ranjit Babu Deshmukh’s Birthday all the employees of the organization have voluntarily donated Rs. 74 lakhs to the government for COVID-19. Ranjit Babu Deshmukh handed over the Cheque of Rs. 74 Lakhs to Hon. Divisional Commissioner Dr. Sanjeev Kumar and Shri Abhijeet Bangar Hon. Addl. Commissioner, Nagpur Municipal Corporation. At the time Deputy Director of Health Services Dr. Sanjay Jaiswal and District Health Officer Selukar were also present.

The Dean of NKP Salve Medical College, Dr. Kajal Mitra gave introductory speech. He narrated the history of VSPM AHE and emphasized on the charity work done by the hospital. At this time, the founder of the organization, Dr. Bhausaheb Bhoge, Vice Chairman Dr. Subhash Deshmukh, Secretary Shri. Shailesh Chalkhor, Joint Secretary (Cdr) Dr. Natarajan Kumar, Vice Dean Dr. V. R. Thombare, Director (HA) Dr. Vikas Dhanorkar, Medical Superintendent Dr. U. J. Anekar, Dean of VSPM Dental College Dr. Usha Radke and other dignitaries were present. The event was held in compliance with social distancing norms.