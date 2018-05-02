“Anadi Mi Anant Mi “ A Online Musical Tribute To Swatantravir Sawarkar

Laksmi Vishvanath Sewa Pratisthan , Sur Sangam , Sachin Dhomne has organized ” Anadi Mi Anat Mi “ A Online Musical Tribute to Swatantravir Sawarkar on fb. . It is unique program by Amar Kulkarni on Birth Anniversary of Swatantra Vir Sawarkar . Amar Kulkarni has planned this novel program. Surbhi Dhomne is a versatile singer who perform songs of various singers with perfection. Other artists who performed were Aanand Maste, Sayli Maste, Amar Kulkarni, Vikram Joshi, Rishabh Dhomne Mayuresh, Mangesh .

Compeering was done by Mrunmai Kulkarni and Anand Modak. Show was attended by majority of viewers from Maharashtra and Goa and around the globe Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar gives encouragement and appreciation for such novel idea of on line events. Sachin and Surbhi Dhomne, has proved their mettle in Nagpurs musical arena and now it is a brand name for quality programs.

Swatantraveer Sawarkar was a renowned freedom fighter who had sacrificed his life for freedom struggle of our nation. He has gone through rigorous imprisonment at Cellular Jail , Port Blair Andaman.

Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar and other renowned people of Nagpurs musical world witness the program on line and extend their best wishes to organizer.

Program contains poems and Patriotic songs written by Swatantraveer Sawarkar whose soulful presentation was done by team Sur Sangam and Amar Kulkarni.

Patriotic Song Jayostute Jayostute Shri Mahanmangale… ..Sung by Surbhi Dhomne and others received loud applaud from audience and enthralls audience with soothing feel. Office bearers of Lakshmi Vishnu Sewa Pratisthan were present during program. During lock down period , Organiser has given a musical feast to all viewers. Viewers shower their comments on the Singers and organizers.

Vijay Puranik , Nalini Chauhan, Sanjay Gawai, Mr Yoganand Bopche, Mr. Rakesh Bopche , Dr. Varsha Uttarwar, Nikita Madam, Mrs. Manisha Puranik, , Sanjay Borkar, Pratima Mam, Mr., Sanjivani Chaudhary, Aashish Hadke, Mrunal latte, Niketa Joshi, Anshu Buty, , , Yash Kher, Shruti Jain, , Parvati Nayar, Harshali Kherche, and many more music lovers has joined program. Anchors has done their job nicely. They elaborates the facts impressively and soulfully.

In his reply to welcome , Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar gave thanks to Amar Kulkarni , Sachin Dhomne for lovely organization and extend his good wishes for future. He always encourage young talents for presenting their talents on various fronts. Many more groups are coming ahead to present on line programs of face book.

Program comes to end at 9 pm and music lovers moves with euphoria of patriotic songs.