Donation of Medical Equipment at Nildoh Gram Panchayat Clinic

Members of Nagpur Tigers Round Table 299 received a request for assistance from the Nildoh Sub Medical Center, for equipment for the clinic. Considering the urgent need, the charitable association rose to the occasion and decided to donate the equipment. The said equipment will help the doctors provide basic medical care to the underprivileged and affect the lives of hundreds of people.

Vice Chairman, Round Table India Area III – Tr. Vedant Agrawal and Secretary, Nagpur Tigers Round Table 299 – Tr. Shubham Jain visited the center and donated fetal dopplers, BP apparatus, Weighing Machines and Autoclave Machine. The same was received in the presence of Dr. TH Ganvir – Community Health Officer, Smt. Vanita Kishore Galmale – Sarpanch Nildoh Gram Panchayat and other staff of the gram panchayat as well as the clinic.

About RTI

Round Table India (RTI) is an energetic youth organization focused on nation building and striving to promote ‘service through fellowship’. We are present in over 160 cities and towns across the country, driven to contribute towards the society at large. Today, RTI has grown into a very strong non-profit association of more than 350 tables (chapters) across the nation.

RTI National Initiatives

Round Table India’s flagship program, Freedom Through Education (FTE), involves building classrooms, toilets and providing other infrastructure like drinking water facility, library, science labs, sanitary pad dispensers etc. at schools across the country that cater to children from the less privileged sections of the society. In last 22 years, RTI has built over 7141 classrooms in over 3041 projects, impacting the lives of more than 7.86 million underprivileged children. In the last 10 years, RTI has built on an average one classroom a day, every day.

During the time of National Lockdown due to COVID crisis, Round Table India launched the initiative of ” Round Table India Kitchen (RTI Kitchen)” under which, over 55 lac meals were distributed all over India in a span of 45 days. This was really appreciated and adopted by a lot of stakeholders including some State Governments across India.