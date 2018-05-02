Domestic Flights Likely to Resume After 6 Days

Final Announcement by Tomorrow

In a big relief for people across the country, airlines are expected to resume domestic flight operations after 6 days i.e, May 18. If reports are to be believed, the Civil Aviation Ministry could make a final announcement in this regard by Wednesday

Commenting on the development, an AAI (Airports Authority of India) official said that they are ready to resume operations but only if the central government gives them the green signal. Notably, the AAI, works under the Ministry of Civil Aviation. It owns and manages more than 100 airports across the country.

The development comes a day after a joint team (DGCA, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security Office, Airports Authority of India, Delhi International Airport Limited, CISF) under Ministry of Civil Aviation visited Delhi airport before the resumption of and took a detailed note of preparedness.

Ever since the country imposed lockdown to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, all domestic and international commercial passenger flights have been suspended. Aviation is among the worst-affected sectors amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reports claimed that airlines might issue new protocols for flyers once the services are resumed. The travelers will be asked to download the Aarogya Setu app mandatorily. Apart from that it will be compulsory for the passengers to wear face cover and undergo screening at departure and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board the flights.