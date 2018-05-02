Doctors skipping Covid duty to face police action in Nagpur

Nagpur: The District Collector Ravindra Thakare has put the truant doctors who skipped Covid duty on notice. Now, those doctors not reporting to duty at government-run Dedicated Covid Hospitals (DCHs), like GMCH or IGGMCH, would face police and legal action as well.

According to reports, around 160 doctors have so far joined duties but almost 120-140 have skipped their duties at the designated positions at Covid facilities. In view of the surging corona positive cases in the district and shortage of doctors, the District Collector put his foot down and issued orders to the Police Department to call up doctors not reporting to Covid duty and warn them of action.

The orders were issued after a review meeting was held under Guardian Minister Nitin Raut. It was decided that criminal action would be initiated against the doctors if they do not cooperate in the face of the crisis. Due to the shortage, doctors working at the government facilities have also raised the issue of fatigue and exhaustion, with the pandemic showing no signs of decline.

Sources said that Thakare had been issuing orders for doctors from various ayurvedic and dental colleges, hospitals under Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS), Maharashtra Employees State Insurance Scheme (ESIS) and such places to join state-run Covid facilities. At these hospitals, the rising number of patients had outnumbered the experts treating and taking care of them. Thakare is empowered under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1877, and Disaster Management Act, 2005, to issue orders for doctors from various institutions to join Covid duties at government hospitals.

The names and other details of the doctors who are yet to join government hospitals have been provided to the Police Department. Action would be taken against the doctors under the relevant provisions of the pandemic period for not complying with orders to join Covid duties, sources said.

The police stations have been given names and details of doctors to whom calls would be made, asking them to comply with the order of the district administration or else face legal action including a First Information Report (FIR). In case, police find any doctors unwilling to comply then a complaint would be sought from the district administration against such erring persons and offence would be registered, sources further said.





