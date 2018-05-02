Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Mon, Apr 5th, 2021

    COVID-19: Nagpur reports 3,519 cases, 57 deaths, 3,703 recoveries in last 24hrs

    Nagpur: The Nagpur District reported 3,519 new novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 57 more COVID-19 deaths in last 24hrs i.e. till Sunday midnight. A total of 3,703 patients were discharged in the day following which the recovery rate has climbed to 81.02% and the total number of recovered patients has reached 1,98,611 (including home isolation recoveries).

    With the latest update, the total number of cases has reached to 2,45,125 while the number of deaths rose 5,384.

    As per the official report, out of the total positive cases, 1,109 were from rural areas and 2,405 cases from Nagpur city alone while five cases were reported from out of the district. Meanwhile, from the total deaths, 33 were reported from Nagpur city, five deaths were registered from outside the district, while 19 casualties were reported from Nagpur rural.

    After the fresh updates, the total active cases in the city now stand at 41,130 including asymptomatic cases advised for home isolation.



