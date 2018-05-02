COVID-19: Nagpur reports 3,519 cases, 57 deaths, 3,703 recoveries in last 24hrs

Nagpur: The Nagpur District reported 3,519 new novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 57 more COVID-19 deaths in last 24hrs i.e. till Sunday midnight. A total of 3,703 patients were discharged in the day following which the recovery rate has climbed to 81.02% and the total number of recovered patients has reached 1,98,611 (including home isolation recoveries).

With the latest update, the total number of cases has reached to 2,45,125 while the number of deaths rose 5,384.

As per the official report, out of the total positive cases, 1,109 were from rural areas and 2,405 cases from Nagpur city alone while five cases were reported from out of the district. Meanwhile, from the total deaths, 33 were reported from Nagpur city, five deaths were registered from outside the district, while 19 casualties were reported from Nagpur rural.

After the fresh updates, the total active cases in the city now stand at 41,130 including asymptomatic cases advised for home isolation.





