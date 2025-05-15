Do You Know Which Indian State Has the Most Forests? Here’s Where Maharashtra Stands

Advertisement



In a recent revelation during a session of Parliament, India’s forest statistics were laid bare, shedding light on the green cover across various states. The data presents an insightful look at which regions of India are leading in preserving forested landscapes — and the results may surprise you.

Madhya Pradesh stands tall as the Indian state with the largest forest and tree cover, encompassing a vast 85,724 square kilometers, which amounts to 27% of its total geographical area. Known for its 11 national parks, this central Indian state is a biodiversity treasure trove, rich in flora and fauna. From expansive teak forests to thriving wildlife sanctuaries, Madhya Pradesh sets the national benchmark for forest coverage.

But if we’re talking about density, Arunachal Pradesh steals the spotlight with the highest percentage of forest cover in the country — a whopping 80% of its land area is enveloped in dense greenery. Nestled in the eastern Himalayas, Arunachal remains one of India’s most ecologically rich and pristine states.

And what about Maharashtra? While often celebrated for its urban centers and industrial prowess, the state is also making notable strides in forest conservation. Maharashtra ranks third in India in terms of total forest and tree cover, with an impressive 65,383 square kilometers, accounting for 21% of its land area. Its mixed deciduous forests, including teak and bamboo, contribute significantly to the state’s ecological balance.

Here’s a quick look at the top contenders:

This data, shared in Parliament in March 2025, underscores the critical role forests play in maintaining ecological stability and combating climate change. It also serves as a reminder that while industrial and urban development continues, the need to protect and expand India’s green lungs remains more important than ever.

So, the next time someone asks which Indian state has the most forest — now you know. And yes, Maharashtra isn’t far behind.

