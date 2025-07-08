Do You Know What Speed They’re Driving At?

Advertisement



Nagpur: Shocking findings from a recent city survey reveal that even during peak traffic hours—between 9 to 11 AM and 5 to 8 PM—two-wheelers in Nagpur are speeding at up to 75 km/h, while cars reach 60 km/h, posing serious risks to road safety.

This alarming data comes from the Nagpur Urban Street Assessment Survey, conducted jointly by the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) and the Institute for Transportation and Development Policy (ITDP) India. The survey focused on 12 of the city’s busiest roads, including Wardha Road, Amravati Road, Manakapur Chowk, Ajni, Dharampeth, Itwari, and Sitabuldi.

The survey found a troubling pattern: despite congestion, most vehicles were found flouting the recommended urban safety speed limits of 30–40 km/h. On Amravati Road, two-wheelers hit peak speeds of 75 km/h, and on Orange City Road, speeds reached 70 km/h. Even Central Bazaar Road and Wardha Road, known for their traffic density, saw car speeds exceeding 60 km/h.

Gold Rate 08 july 2025 Gold 24 KT 97,500 /- Gold 22 KT 90,700/- Silver/Kg 1,08,700/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Adding to the concern, the report points out that footpaths are either inadequate or missing entirely on many of these roads. Violations of speed regulations are rampant, and basic pedestrian safety infrastructure is severely lacking.

Experts warn that such speeds drastically increase the likelihood of fatal accidents, particularly for vulnerable road users—pedestrians, cyclists, children, and senior citizens. “These speeds exceed both national and international safe road design standards,” the report cautioned. “Controlling speed is one of the most critical measures to prevent serious injuries and fatalities on urban roads.”

Furthermore, 50% of residents surveyed cited over-speeding vehicles as the biggest obstacle to safely crossing the streets. Many also reported poor signal timing, absence of pedestrian refuges, and lack of dedicated crosswalks as key safety concerns.

The findings have sparked a renewed call for stricter enforcement of speed limits, improved pedestrian infrastructure, and immediate urban mobility reforms in Nagpur.