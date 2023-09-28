Do India have some big issues facing them ahead of the Cricket World Cup?

As competitions to use as a warmup ahead of a Cricket World Cup goes, the Asia Cup is likely one of the best ways to test a team against some world class opposition. But how is it helping India?

India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have been trading blows at the Asia Cup in preparation for the big one, but the latest match between Bangladesh and India was one that sent shockwaves through the world of cricket as India were beaten.

Bangladesh posted a competitive 265/8 from their 50 overs as Shakir Al Hasan top scored with 80 from 85. In reply, India lost regular wickets with Rohit Sharma going for a two-ball duck as the likes of Tilak Varma (5), KL Rahul (19), Ishan Kishan (5) and Suryakumar Yadav (26) all failed to have telling contributions. Shubman Gill sparkled with a score of 121 from 133, but he was let down by his teammates as India fell to a six-run defeat.

This loss followed a crushing 228 run win over Pakistan and a 41-run win over Sri Lanka, but both wins came as India came out to bat first. Does Sharma’s side have a problem chasing?

While they managed to beat the West Indies in their first ODI back in July when batting first, India lost their third ODI clash with Australia when chasing a low score of 270 to win.

The figures are far from damning for India as they have won matches when batting second, but in both defeats they seemed to struggle to match the required pace of the game.

Some sides prefer to bat second as they can struggle to find the pace of the game batting first. This can often lead to a low scoring total in the first innings which is then chased down comfortably.

However, top teams like England and Australia do not seem to mind batting first, with this allowing a team like England in particular to completely dictate the game and smash a total well above 300.

For India, they always looked like the scoreboard pressure was getting to them. The 266 to win in 300 deliveries was hardly an insurmountable task, but India lost wickets regularly and made things difficult for themselves in a game they could have won.

It is also a real worry for India that their middle order is hardly solid and set right now. Viral Kohli will likely slot straight back into the side, but Varma, Rahul, Kishan and Yadav hardly cemented their names in the side.

Gill did an excellent job and Sharma is a world class player and the captain, meaning he will not get dropped. However, what happens if the top-three fail to score?

For a side like England, the likes of Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes and Liam Livingstone have batted well in their recent series with New Zealand, meaning that if the top-three struggle, there are still runs to come lower down the order with those big-game players in good form right now.

For India, there will come a time when their top batsmen fail to score runs either in a chase or if they are batting first.This will then see their middle-order given a real inspection.

No side can realistically win a World Cup solely through the exploits of their top order. The best sides always have a strong and reliable middle-order that can soak up pressure and score runs. Do India have that strength in their team?

Ultimately for India, having the home crowd behind them on their own pitches will help to get them an advantage. England clinched a World Cup win in 2019 that was aided by having home advantage. Can India solvetheir issues in the middle order and claim their first ODI World Cup since 2011 and make it three World Cup crowns?

