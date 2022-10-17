Diwali rush: MSRTC hikes fares by Rs 5 to Rs 100 between Oct 21 and 31

Nagpur: Ahead of Diwali festivities, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) recently said a temporary fare hike will be in place between October 21 and 31 for all bus services, barring the air-conditioned ‘Shivneri’ and ‘Ashwamedh’ classes.

Issuing a statement, MSRTC said it has permission to hike fares up to 30 per cent during peak season, which is usually the summer holiday period and festivals such as Diwali. Earlier, the state-run corporation had announced it would run almost 1,500 extra buses between October 21 and 31 to tide over the Diwali rush of passengers.

Advertisement

“Therefore, the fares will go up in the range of Rs 5 to Rs 100. The temporary fare hike will be applicable only for ordinary, semi luxury, sleeper coach and Shivshahi services, and not for luxury Shivshahi and Ashwagandha classes. The fare hike will stand withdrawn on November 1,” the release informed.

“Those who have already booked their tickets for this period will have to pay the difference in fare during the journey. The fare hike, however, won’t be applicable for monthly and tri-monthly passes,” it added.

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) said it would run close to 1500 extra buses between October 21 and 31 to tide over the Diwali rush. Of the 1,494 buses, 368 will be operated from MSRTC’s Aurangabad division, followed by 358 from Pune, 274 from Nagpur, 228 from Mumbai, and 71 from Amravati division.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement