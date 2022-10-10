District Collector Vipin Itankar Rides Metro Train

NAGPUR: The Nagpur District Collector Shri Vipin Itankar had a Metro Ride. Shri Itankar travelled to and fro from Lokmanya Nagar Metro Station and Sitabuldi Interchange. The District Collector was given a warm welcome at Sitabuldi Interchange by Nagpur Metro officials.

During the Metro Ride, the District Collector was briefed about the various aspects of the Nagpur Metro Project. The progress achieved by the project since its initiation, the current status, the proposed expansion plans and other details of the project were explained to him by the officials during the Metro Ride.

Shri Itankar also sought to know certain information about the project. He was appreciative of the progress achieved by the Nagpur Metro Project. Shri Itankar urged the citizens to use Metro for their day-to-day routine to prevent vehicular pollution and congestion on the city roads. A good infrastructure project has come up in the city, he observed.

The District Collector also interacted with the officials of the Nagpur Metro. The Metro Train fares are too less, he said and urged people to take advantage of this low-cost yet comfortable journey provided by Nagpur Metro. He offered his best wishes to Nagpur Metro team for the future.

