Dispute Over Woman Cop’s Molestation Allegations – Will Charges Against Rioters Be Dropped?

Nagpur: A major controversy has erupted over the alleged molestation of a woman police officer during the riots that took place in Nagpur on March 17. The conflicting statements from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Nagpur Police Commissioner (CP) Ravinder Singal have sparked serious concerns – will the charges against the accused be dropped?

CM Fadnavis has stated that CP Singal informed him the molestation allegations were based on ‘hearsay’ and not facts. This raises questions about the credibility of the FIR itself and whether the police are now backtracking on their own investigation.

Will the Accused Walk Free?

The FIR (No. 115/2025) registered at Ganeshpeth Police Station not only mentioned attacks on female officers but also on other women present during the riots. According to the FIR, a woman constable’s uniform was pulled, she was inappropriately touched, and obscene gestures were made toward her.

However, CM Fadnavis’s recent statement claims that there was only stone pelting on female officers, not molestation. This raises a critical concern – will key charges under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) sections 74 (outraging modesty), 76 (attempting to disrobe), and 79 (obscene gestures and abuses) now be removed from the chargesheet? If so, does this weaken the case against the rioters, including alleged mastermind Fahim Khan?

Contradictions in Police Reports – Who is Lying?

The FIR clearly identifies the victimized female police officer by name and buckle number. It was filed by an officer of Assistant Police Inspector rank. If the FIR records such a serious crime, why is there an attempt to dilute the charges now?

A senior legal expert has pointed out, “If the police contradict their own allegations, how can they expect the court to believe them? Before the case reaches the chargesheet stage, why are the CM and CP openly dismissing one of the key accusations?”

Another legal expert questions, “Today, they are saying molestation did not happen. Tomorrow, they might say the entire FIR was based on a mistake. If an FIR was filed based on ‘hearsay’, were innocent people falsely implicated?”

Key Questions That Demand Answers:

Senior officer drafted the FIR. If the FIR was wrong, is officer lying, or is CP Singal misleading?

If a Medical Legal Case (MLC) report was filed at Ganeshpeth from GMCH, then where is the discrepancy?

Why is the RSS silent on this issue when crucial FIR charges are being diluted?

If the police commissioner intends to remove molestation charges, is it an attempt to protect the rioters?

Are women safe in Nagpur when police officers themselves face such incidents but get no support from the administration?

Public Outrage and Trust in the System

Women officers who stood against rioters are now left feeling betrayed. “We fought alongside our male colleagues, but we alone faced inappropriate advances and abuses on the streets. Instead of protecting us, the administration is saying nothing happened,” said an officer anonymously.

The people of Nagpur are now asking: Is justice being served, or is political pressure influencing the case? The truth must come out, and those responsible must be held accountable.

