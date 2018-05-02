Disproportionate assets case: CBI gives clean chit to Mulayam, Akhilesh

The CBI has given a clean chit to Samajwadi Party leaders Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav in connection with a disproportionate assets case. The probe agency gave a clean chit to the SP leaders in an affidavit filed in the Supreme Court.

The CBI, in its affidavit, stated that it had closed the investigation on August 7, 2013, in the case and did not find any evidence to register a Regular Case against the father and son.

The apex court had earlier directed the CBI to file a status report in the case. The matter will now be heard in July when the Supreme Court will open after vacation