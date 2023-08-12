Dirty act: Miscreants deface Majhi Metro coaches with graffiti in Nagpur

Nagpur: Unidentified miscreants defaced the coaches of Nagpur Metro train that was stationed near Khapri Metro Station. The unknown accused used spray paint on the coaches which were kept for emergency rollout just outside the Khapri station.

The incident is suspected to have occurred on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. The metro staff noticed the defaced coaches on Wednesday morning and informed the Sonegaon police about the same. A team of cops reached the spot and conducted spot panchanama. An offence under sections relating to defacement of public property was registered against the unidentified persons.

After inspecting the coaches, it seemed that the persons who defaced the metro coaches were professional artists, as some message was designed on these coaches. The messages were found on the side of the coaches and on the screen on the driver’s cabin. A very professional artist accomplished in usage of spray paint seems to have carried out the job. The police are trying to determine whether the act was a deliberate hit job or just a prank.

The messages painted on the metro coaches are cryptic in nature. It is suspected that whosoever carried out the dirty job was quite determined as it is not so easy to reach the point where the metro rake was stationed. The only way to access it was by scaling the boundary wall that too is nearly six feet in height and has a barbed fence on top. The culprit seems to be quite familiar with the area layout and hence did not face any obstruction and could carry out the job without getting detected.

