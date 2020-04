Nagpur: After a brief pause of 24 hours, Orange City witnessed a century of corona positive patients touching three digits mark on Friday, informed Anil Gadekar, DIO to Nagpur Today.

As per the reports, a sample of a 52-year-old man was tested positive for virus borne disease at AIMS Nagpur, while a woman who tested at private lab for the disease came positive taking the numbers of cases to 100.