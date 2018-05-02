    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, Jun 9th, 2021
    National News

    Dilip Kumar undergoes successful pleural aspiration procedure

    Screen icon Dilip Kumar, who was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai following complaints of breathlessness, on Wednesday underwent a successful pleural aspiration procedure, according to the actor’s family friend.

    The 98-year-old actor is under treatment at the suburban Khar-based Hinduja Hospital, a non-COVID-19 facility, since Sunday.

    Kumar, who was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion — a build-up of excess fluid between the layers of the pleura outside the lungs — is expected to return home tomorrow, said family friend Faisal Farooqui.

    “Thank you for your prayers. A successful pleural aspiration procedure was performed on Dilip Saab. I personally spoke to Dr Jalil Parkar and Dr Nitin Gokhale. “They are optimistic that he will be discharged tomorrow (Thursday),” an update on his official Twitter handle read.

    Parkar, the chest specialist treating the legendary actor, on Tuesday told PTI that Kumar was stable and likely to be discharged soon.

