Digital arrest scam: Cyber thugs try to trick Justice Vijay Daga in Nagpur, demand Rs 2 crore

Nagpur: In a chilling incident that highlights the growing menace of cybercrime, even a figure as discerning as Justice Vijay Daga, a former Bombay High Court judge and senior Supreme Court lawyer, found himself targeted by an elaborate “digital arrest” scam. Despite intense pressure and convincing theatrics, Justice Daga’s quick thinking and legal acumen prevented him from falling victim to the fraudsters who demanded an immediate payment of Rs 2 crore to avoid a fabricated arrest, a report in a local daily said.

The alarming ordeal began on Wednesday, July 9, around 11:00 am, when Justice Daga received a video call from a mobile number (6811142996). The caller, convincingly dressed in a police uniform and seated in what appeared to be a police station, immediately launched into a grave accusation: Justice Daga’s phone number was allegedly linked to a money extortion case (MH1045/0725) registered at the Borivali Police Station in Mumbai.

The fraudster claimed a SIM card, purchased in Mumbai in July 2024 using Justice Daga’s Aadhaar details, was involved in illicit activities. Justice Daga, maintaining his composure, clarified that his Aadhaar had only been used for railway reservations and was not confidential. The scammers then escalated their ploy, inquiring if he knew Naresh Goyal, the founder of Jet Airways, who is currently embroiled in a money laundering case. They further alleged that a raid had uncovered 123 credit cards, one of which was supposedly in Justice Daga’s name. This fabricated card, they claimed, was tied to a money laundering scheme involving a Rs 2 crore transfer to a Canara Bank account opened in his name in 2023.

Upon Justice Daga’s firm denial of any involvement, the caller ominously stated that a Supreme Court investigation was underway and insisted on an immediate transfer of Rs 2 crore to a “court account.” Justice Daga, however, refused to comply, asserting his intention to personally visit the police station to clarify the matter.

The call was then “transferred” to a woman, also in a police uniform, who intensified the threats. She warned Justice Daga of a three-month jail term without bail if he did not comply by 2:30 pm. In a desperate attempt to coerce him, she even claimed to have ordered someone in Nagpur to arrest him. Throughout the harrowing 90-minute call, the scammers repeatedly instructed Justice Daga not to inform his family, to lock his room, and labelled it a “secret call under the Official Secrets Act.”

It was at this critical juncture that Justice Daga contacted the Cyber Cell and a High Court protocol officer. The swift verification confirmed his suspicions: It was indeed a sophisticated fraud attempt. Subsequent police investigation traced the call’s origin to the Rajasthan-Gujarat border areas.

Justice Daga demands strict action

Despite the significant mental trauma endured, Justice Daga’s resilience and legal background proved instrumental in resisting the elaborate deception. “Being a former judge, I could identify the fraud. But what happens to a common man?” he lamented, drawing a stark comparison to a recent incident where a Nagpur resident lost a staggering Rs 78 lakh in a similar scam. Justice Daga has since urged the police to take stringent measures against such “digital frauds,” labelling them a severe threat to public safety and demanding immediate, decisive action.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the evolving and increasingly sophisticated tactics employed by cybercriminals. It underscores the urgent need for heightened public awareness and robust police action to combat these pervasive digital threats.