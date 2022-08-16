Differently abled students’ spellbind performance lit Nagpur with patriotic fervour on eve of Independence Day

Nagpur: Heavy rain failed to put damper on fervour and zeal of Nagpurians as the Second Capital of the State celebrated 76th Independence Day here, on Monday. Series of various cultural programmes were organised to mark the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

One such event — ‘Utsav @ Zero Mile’ — organised by Radio Mirchi on Sunday, August 14 stood out following spellbinding performance of differently abled students.

The students of Deaf and Dumb School, Shankar Nagar, enthralled the audience with their splendid performance on National Anthem. This was followed by a performance of Delhi Public School students who mesmerised people with their incredibly soothing performance with various musical instruments.



Ex-Indian Idol contestant from Nagpur, Kaivalya Kejkar regaled the audience with songs including ‘Maula Mere Lele Meri Jaan’ from Chak De! India.

The event witness tremendous footfall braved the heavy spell of rain. The team of Radio Mirchi worked hard for the success of the event.

