Did You Know? Shortest train route in India is in Nagpur! Can charge up to Rs 800 as fare

Nagpur: Did you know that the shortest train route in India is in Nagpur? It connects Nagpur to Ajni, covering a three-kilometer stretch, making it the shortest train route in the country. However, this amazing feat has a weird side too! The fare between Nagpur and Ajni for this 3-kilometer stretch can burn a hole in your pocket, as the Indian Railways charges whopping ticket rates that can climb up to Rs 800.

It is pertinent to mention that any private vehicle can take you from Nagpur to Ajni within Rs 100.

Now that we’re talking about the shortest route, let’s also take a look at the longest train route in India.

The Dibrugarh – Kanyakumari Vivek Express covers the longest route of the Indian Railways, running from Dibrugarh in Assam, a state in India’s North-eastern region, to Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, the southernmost state of India. This train covers a distance of 4189 kilometers and passes through nine states in India, taking four days to complete its journey.

Watch Video Here:

Shubham Nagdeve

