Cash, gold ornaments worth Rs 8.19 lakh stolen from house in Sakkardara

Nagpur: Cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 8.19 lakh were stolen from a house in Sakkardara police jurisdiction on Sunday morning.

The complainant, Swapnil Suresh Marjive (40), a resident of Plot No. 277, New Subhedar Layout, told police that he along with family had locked his house and had gone to his sister’s residence between 9.30 am and 12 noon on Sunday. After sometime his wife returned home and found that all household goods were scattered. She immediately informed her husband. After coming home, Swapnil found gold ornaments worth Rs 1.89 lakh and cash Rs 6.30 lakh stolen by some unidentified burglars. The thieves gained entry into Swapnil’s house by breaking the rear door latch.

Sakkardara PSI Arbat, based on the complaint of Swapnil Marjive, registered a case under Sections 454, 380 of the IPC and launched a search to nab the burglars.

