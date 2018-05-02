Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Did fake police raid take lives to two youths in Sakkardara

Two youth drown after stipulation of fake police’s raid in Sakkardara

Nagpur: Two youths reportedly died after drowning in a nulla near Bahadura village under Sakkardara police station on Saturday. The incident allegedly took place in the aftermath of the anticipation of police raid. However, both Sakkardara police and the sleuths of Crime Branch denied the allegation of raid.

The two deceased identified as Mohammad Iqbal (22) and Irfan Sheikh (21) along with other men were engaged in gambling activities near Bahadura village. During the same, they found some men in civil dress approaching towards them. Considering them as police, all the youths absconded the spot.

During the exercise Iqbal, a resident of Hasanbagh and Irfan, a resident of Bada Tajbagh fell into nearby nulla and died after drowning.

When contacted Sakkardara police and Crime Branch both denied their role in this raid. Following which question arises that did these two youth fall prey to the fake police? The same fake police has allegedly caused menace recently in various part of Orange City.

