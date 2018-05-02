Did Ambazari cops skip arrest of accused in ₹80 lakh extortion case?

Nagpur: Toeing the lines of Koradi police, now Ambazari police also seem to have avoided arresting notorious goon Sameer Sharma and his accomplices in alleged the extortion case. Accused Sharma, a resident of Indora Chowk and his accomplices are prime accused under Koradi and Ambazari police station for forcefully occupying a property. The role of Ambazari police came under scanner after the cops deliberately tried not to move forward with the probe and acting in the right direction.

It is likely to mention that, Sharma and his uncle Manoj Sharma had also forcefully occupied a property under Koradi police station, however, cops failed to arrest a single accused.

Ambazari police have booked Sharma along with Lalchand Virbhav Motwani (32), resident of Flat No. 801, Majestic Heights and, Rakesh Ranjan (35), resident of Dharampeth for allegedly breaking into a flat located in Gandhi Nagar and demanding ₹ 80 lakh extortion from the middle aged owner between April 4 and September 11, this year.

According to police sources, Pankaj Prafulkumar Bhansali (48), a resident of Ramdaspeth, owns a flat No. 86 at Socrates Apartment in Gandhi Nagar under Ambazari Police station.

Between April and September, the accused reportedly broke into his flat and sought ₹ 80 lakh from the complainant. Following which Bansali approached Ambazari police station and lodged a complaint.

Cops had booked the accused trio under Sections 384, 452, 323, 504, 596, 34 of the IPC. However, failed to made any arrest on the pretext of on going probe.