Dhoni left out of T20Is squad against SA; Hardik returns

Mahendra Singh Dhoni may have put his international retirement on hold but he is not selected for India’s three-match T20 home series against South Africa starting September 15 in Dharamsala.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya returned to Indian T20 team for the home series.

The remaining two games will be played at Mohali (September 18) and Bengaluru (September 22).

The squad that blanked West Indies 3-0 is retained with the selection committee looking to continue building towards World T20 in Australia in October 2020.

India’s squad for 3 T20Is against South Africa: Virat(Capt), Rohit (vc), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini