Dharampeth Zone – Temporary Water Supply Disruption in ESRs and GSRs of Dhantoli and Ram Nagar

Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation-Orange City Water (NMC-OCW) is diligently working to ensure the citizens of Nagpur have access to high-quality potable water. As part of this effort, we are announcing the scheduled cleaning of three water tanks within the Dharampeth Zone. The cleaning schedule is as follows:

(A) Saturday, November 4, 2023: Dhantoli ESR

(B) Monday, November 6, 2023: Ram Nagar ESR

(C) Wednesday, November 8, 2023: Ram Nagar GSR

During the tank cleaning process, water supply in the following areas of the respective Command Areas will be temporarily disrupted:

(A) Dhantoli ESR: On Saturday, November 4, 2023:

– Congress Nagar

– Rahate Colony

– Takiya

– Saraswati Nagar

– Fakirawadi

– Ajni Metro Station

– Sathe Marg

– Humpyard Road

– Dhantoli area

(B) Ram Nagar ESR: On Monday, November 6, 2023:

– Gokulpeth

– Valmiki Nagar

– Tilak Nagar

– Ram Nagar

– Marartoli

– Telangkhedi

– P&T Colony

– Bharat Nagar

– Hindustan Colony

– Sanjay Nagar single line

– Ambazari Layout

– Samta Layout

– Yashwant Nagar

– Verma Layout

– Ambazari Tekdi

– Sudama Nagri

– Jai Nagar

– Seva Nagar

– Pandrabodi

(C) Ram Nagar GSR: On Wednesday, November 8, 2023:

– Shivaji Nagar

– Gandhi Nagar

– Corporation Colony

– Daga Layout

– Shankar Nagar

– Khare Town

– Bhagwaghar Layout

– Dharampeth Extension

– Mata Mandir Road

– Trikoni Park

– Shivaji Nagar Extension

– Mama Road

During the tank cleaning period, there will be no water supply in these affected areas, and water tanker service will also be temporarily unavailable. We kindly request residents to make necessary arrangements for temporary water storage in advance to minimize inconvenience during this essential maintenance activity.

NMC-OCW sincerely thanks the residents of the above-mentioned affected areas for their cooperation and understanding during this period. We are committed to ensuring the continued supply of clean and safe drinking water to the citizens of Nagpur.

For more information about water supply, consumers can contact the NMC-OCW Helpline at 1800 266 9899.

