Class 3 student dies after falling in pit at Bhavan’s Vidya Mandir, Ashti near Nagpur

Nagpur: A class 3 student of Bhavan’s Bhagwandas Purohit Vidya Mandir, Ashti, reportedly died after falling into a pit inside the school on Thursday.

The incident was reported at the Kalmeshwar Police Station.

According to police sources, the deceased boy was playing outside the school when he fell into a pit filled with water. Unfortunately, he drowned there and passed away. The incident came to light when other students found the body of the class three boy floating and informed the school administration.

A case of accidental death has been registered in this connection.

Further investigations are underway.

