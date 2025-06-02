Dhantoli Police open new outpost in Rahul Nagar to curb crime

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a decisive push to improve law and order and respond swiftly to public grievances, the Dhantoli Police have launched a new police outpost in the densely populated Rahul Nagar area. The move, initiated under the guidance of Nagpur Police Commissioner, aims to boost policing in some of the city’s more vulnerable pockets.

The newly inaugurated Rahul Nagar Police Outpost will serve as a frontline unit covering high-density zones like Rahul Nagar, Priyankawadi, Hindustan Colony, Gajanan Nagar, and Samarth Nagar — all areas that have witnessed a spike in petty crimes and safety concerns in recent years.

The outpost was formally inaugurated at 12:30 pm on June 2 by DCP Rahul Madane (Zone 2), accompanied by ACP Sudhir Nandanwar (Sitabuldi Division). Also present were Senior PI Anamika Mirzapure of Dhantoli Police Station, her team, and local residents who welcomed the move as a much-needed step toward ensuring neighbourhood security.

Officials said the outpost will enable quicker response times, improved patrolling, and closer engagement with citizens. “This is not just about a building; it’s about building trust,” said a senior police officer at the inauguration.

With this latest outpost, Nagpur Police aims to deepen its community policing approach, deter criminal activity, and create a more secure environment for local residents.

