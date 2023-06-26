Dhantoli police, NGO foil child marriage with swift action

Nagpur: In a commendable effort to protect the rights of a young girl, ChildLine NGO, Child Welfare Committee and Dhantoli Police successfully foiled a child marriage in Dhantoli area. The timely intervention ensured prevention of the marriage of a 17-year-old girl.

A police official said that upon receiving information from Mushtaq Pathan, Member of ChildLine NGO and District Child Protection Officer, the Dhantoli police immediately took action. WPI Prabhavati Ekurke, In-charge of Dhantoli Police Station and staff reached the location at Birsa Munda Hall, Takiya, Dhantoli. The members of the Child Welfare Committee also visited the marriage house and demanded proof of the girl’s age from her parents, the official said.

The girl’s parents were unable to provide any documentation supporting her age. However, based on the birth certificate of the girl, the Child Welfare Committee concluded that she was indeed 17-year-old. In accordance with child marriage prevention laws, it was firmly communicated that the girl could not be married until she attained the age of 18 years, the official said.

To ensure compliance and the safety of the girl, an undertaking was prepared, stating that legal action would be taken against all parties involved, including families of the bride and grooms.

The action was taken by District Child Protection Officer Mushtaq Pathan, Sadhana Thombare, WPI Prabhavati Ekurke, PSI Vaibhav Bhagat, ASI Kiran Bhagwat, and ChildLine team members Meenakshi Dhadade, Pooja Kambale, Sunita Nagdeve, and Rupali Paturkar.

