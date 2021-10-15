Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Day: Deekshabhoomi marks low turn out adhering Covid norms

Nagpur: With administration barring people above 65 years of age, children below 10 years of age, pregnant women, the historical Deekshabhoomi on the occasion of Dhamna Chakra Pravartan din marked low turn out on Friday.

Adhering Covid-19 norms, only the people who have taken both doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been allowed to enter the historic monument, though, people cannot stay in Deekshabhoomi premises.

Food stalls, book stalls, idol stalls have not been allowed this year. The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has also set up Covid-19 screening and vaccination centres.

Administration has also urged that people from districts with high number of active cases of Covid-19 should not visit Deekshabhoomi.

Following the guidelines of the administration, Deekshabhoomi authorities have restricted the devotees from entering the sacred premises to avoid mass gatherings.

Every year lakhs of Ambedkarites gather at Deekshabhoomi to pay tribute to the father of Constitution and to mark Dr Ambedkar’s renouncing Hinduism and accepting Buddhism. However, unlike other years, the sacred monument wore deserted look today due to the norms set by the administration. Though to mark this occasion, the devotees decorated their homes and near by Vihars with colourful flowers and rangoli to mark this special day.