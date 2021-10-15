Consulate General of Israel, Kobbi Shoshani marks his presence at RSS’s Vijayadashami Utsav 2021

Nagpur: Israeli diplomat Kobbi Shoshani on Friday participated in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Vijaya Dashami event as a guest.

“Sri Kobbi Shoshani . Consul General, Consulate General of Israel, Mumbai is also participating in the #RSSVijaydashami event as a guest,” tweeted RSS.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) had organised its ‘Vijayadashami Utsav’ on October 15 at 7.30 am. The main programme was held in Smruti Mandir premises in Reshimbagh, abiding by COVID-19 guidelines.

Dr Mohan Bhagwat, Sarsanghchalak of RSS, delivered his address on this occasion which was streamed live on YouTube channel, Facebook page, and Twitter handle of ‘rssorg’.

‘Vijayadashami Utsav’ was held at 40 different locations in 12 ‘Bhaag’ of the city, and while following COVID-19 protocols. At these 40 locations, RSS Swayamsevaks came together and associate with the live-streaming of the main programme in Smruti Mandir premises.