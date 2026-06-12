Developer alleges land grab bid, names BJP leaders Munna Yadav, Hirani

Responding to the allegations, BJP leader Munna Yadav categorically denied having any connection with the land or the alleged incident

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Nagpur: A simmering dispute over a prime 10.3-acre land parcel at Wanadongri in Nagpur has erupted into a full-blown controversy, with allegations of forcible encroachment, vandalism and political intimidation triggering a war of claims and counterclaims.

At a press conference held in Nagpur on Thursday, Morreshwar Kakade, proprietor of Ekdant Infrastructures, accused certain individuals of attempting to seize possession of his land through force and intimidation. He alleged that the operation was backed by persons with criminal antecedents and linked the controversy to BJP leaders Munna Yadav and Kamlesh Hirani.

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According to Kakade, the incident unfolded around midnight on June 10 when a group allegedly entered the agricultural property at Wanadongri without authorization. Kakade claimed the intruders stormed the farm premises and targeted infrastructure installed on the property. He alleged that CCTV cameras were damaged, signboards were vandalised, and other assets on the land were destroyed.

The developer further alleged that Umesh Pal, an employee working at the farm, was assaulted during the incident when he attempted to intervene.

In one of the most serious allegations, Kakade claimed that a signboard bearing his name was uprooted and removed from the property. He alleged that efforts were made to replace it with another board asserting ownership and possession rights over the disputed land.

The incident, he said, amounted to a deliberate attempt to create an impression that control of the property had changed hands.

Kakade alleged that sustained efforts were being made to wrest control of the land and claimed that individuals with criminal backgrounds were being used to exert pressure. While presenting his version before the media, he called for a thorough investigation into the incident and sought protection of his property rights.

The dispute has drawn attention because of the value and location of the land parcel, which lies in the rapidly developing Wanadongri area on the outskirts of Nagpur.

Munna Yadav denies any role

Responding to the allegations, BJP leader Munna Yadav categorically denied having any connection with the land or the alleged incident. He described the accusations as baseless and politically motivated.

“I have absolutely no connection whatsoever with the said parcel of land. The allegations are completely false and appear to be part of an attempt to malign my reputation. I strongly deny every allegation made against me and reserve my legal rights. I will be filing a defamation suit against those responsible for dragging my name into this matter,” Yadav said.

The controversy has now evolved beyond a routine property dispute, with allegations of trespass, assault and attempts to establish possession through force bringing the matter into the public spotlight.

Questions are also being raised about who holds legitimate rights over the 10.3-acre parcel and whether the alleged midnight incident was part of a broader battle for control of the land.

With serious accusations and an outright denial from one of the leaders named in the controversy, the dispute appears headed toward both legal and political confrontation.

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