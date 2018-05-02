Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, Feb 24th, 2021

    Despite penalties from administration, Nagpurians continue to throng at weddings functions

    Nagpur: As the numbers of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) patients are steadily increasing in the city, Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B frowned upon citizens taking liberties under Mission Being Again. To ensure strict compliance with guidelines relating to crowding, wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing and using sanitizer or washing hands, NMC machinery was activated. However, all efforts seem to end in vain as despite issuing challans citizens are carrying on withweddings processions flouting COVID norms issued by the Administration.

    Nagpur Today has received several complaints from alert citizens that despite issuing penalties from the NuisanceDetection Squad (NDS) of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), several Covidiots continued to carry on with wedding processions.

    “Owing to the mass gathering of marriages in the neighborhood; we had alerted the NMC officials. Though, the NDS squad had approached the venue and slapped the challan; the mass procession continued to thrive, scorning the COVID norms,” informed a citizen.

    While the District Administration is trying hard to mitigate COVID crises in the region, so far it is clear that the negligence from the citizens has been attributed to a surge in COVID-19 cases across the city.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Despite penalties from administration, Nagpurians continue to throng at weddings functions
    Despite penalties from administration, Nagpurians continue to throng at weddings functions
    वेकोलि चंद्रपुर क्षेत्राचे AGM आभासचंद्र सिंग यांचीं बदली
    वेकोलि चंद्रपुर क्षेत्राचे AGM आभासचंद्र सिंग यांचीं बदली
    Man kills wife suspecting fidelity
    Man kills wife suspecting fidelity
    Tehsil Police arrest two bike lifters, recover 5 mobikes, 8 mobile phones
    Tehsil Police arrest two bike lifters, recover 5 mobikes, 8 mobile phones
    Two women thieves arrested by Ambazari police
    Two women thieves arrested by Ambazari police
    Eateries, restaurants to remain open on weekends
    Eateries, restaurants to remain open on weekends
    मित्र-रिश्तेदार को सराहा तो कार्यकर्ता को किया दरकिनार
    मित्र-रिश्तेदार को सराहा तो कार्यकर्ता को किया दरकिनार
    COVID-19: Nagpur sees 691 fresh cases, eight deaths
    COVID-19: Nagpur sees 691 fresh cases, eight deaths
    खाण उद्योगात होत असलेला बदल आणि उद्योजकांसाठी संधी
    खाण उद्योगात होत असलेला बदल आणि उद्योजकांसाठी संधी
    महाराष्ट्र असंघटीत कामगार संघटना द्वारा भूतेश्वर में शिबिर का आयोजन
    महाराष्ट्र असंघटीत कामगार संघटना द्वारा भूतेश्वर में शिबिर का आयोजन
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145