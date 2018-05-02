Despite penalties from administration, Nagpurians continue to throng at weddings functions

Nagpur: As the numbers of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) patients are steadily increasing in the city, Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B frowned upon citizens taking liberties under Mission Being Again. To ensure strict compliance with guidelines relating to crowding, wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing and using sanitizer or washing hands, NMC machinery was activated. However, all efforts seem to end in vain as despite issuing challans citizens are carrying on withweddings processions flouting COVID norms issued by the Administration.

Nagpur Today has received several complaints from alert citizens that despite issuing penalties from the NuisanceDetection Squad (NDS) of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), several Covidiots continued to carry on with wedding processions.

“Owing to the mass gathering of marriages in the neighborhood; we had alerted the NMC officials. Though, the NDS squad had approached the venue and slapped the challan; the mass procession continued to thrive, scorning the COVID norms,” informed a citizen.

While the District Administration is trying hard to mitigate COVID crises in the region, so far it is clear that the negligence from the citizens has been attributed to a surge in COVID-19 cases across the city.