Deputy Mayor takes officials to task over slow pace of DP road construction

Nagpur: Deputy mayor Deepraj Pardikar on Wednesday expressed anguish over the slow progress of DP Road construction from Piwli Marbat to Pachpaoli Square.

Pardikar visited localities in Satranjipura zone and reviewed ongoing development works. He was shocked to find out that encroachments have hindered the road widening work.

He directed the anti-encroachment department to clear the road for widening of existing DP Road. He said that the civic body has also approached the state government to sanction the road to widen it to 80ft.

The move will ease congestion, Pardikar said. He also expressed concern over non-allotment of platforms in vegetable market near Naik Talao and directed the market department to complete the allotment without further delay.