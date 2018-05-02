Chicken pieces found in veg food served in Maha Vidhan Bhavan canteen

Mumbai: Even as the monsoon session of Maharashtra state assembly is underway, the legislators visiting the canteen in Vidhan Bavan premises were in for a shock. On Wednesday, a state government official has alleged that pieces of chicken were found in a vegetarian dish served to him in the canteen.

Government officials, journalists and politicians frequent the canteen in the wake of ongoing monsoon session.

According to a complaint filed by Mahesh Lakhe, a special auditor with Cooperation department, with the Vidhan Bhavan Secretary, he was observing fast and ordered a vegetarian dish.

Lakhe claimed that he found a couple of pieces of chicken in the dish served to him by caterers of the canteen.