Deputy Chief Minister Inaugurates Indamer-Airbus Helicopter Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Facility in MIHAN-SEZ, Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that an independent aviation policy will be drafted for Maharashtra soon. “Aviation is a massive sector and growing fast. Maharashtra should benefit from this aspect. Hence an aviation policy will be drafted for the State,” said Fadnavis.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Indamer-Airbus helicopter Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility in MIHAN-SEZ, Nagpur.

Today’s Rate Tuesday 24 Sept. 2024 Gold 24 KT 75,100/- Gold 22 KT 69,800/- Silver / Kg 89,400/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

“This facility is an important phase in the development of Nagpur. The day is not far away when the direct production of helicopters will begin here. Due to MRO, a big eco system has been created for helicopters in Nagpur. Helicopters are being used all over the world for medical services, tourism, law and order and other vital services. The aviation policy of Maharashtra will have all these aspects,” said the Deputy Chief Minister.

Aircraft-maker Airbus and Indamer Aviation announced a collaboration on maintenance of helicopters. The collaboration makes Indamer, which has an MRO depot in MIHAN-SEZ, the preferred service provider for choppers made by the European multinational aircraft maker. Besides making fixed wing aeroplanes, Airbus also manufactures helicopters.

Indamer, which also has a MRO at Juhu in Mumbai, is into maintenance of helicopters on a large scale. The company carries out the work at its service centres in Pune and Bengaluru as well. The MRO at Nagpur, however, only caters to Airbus 320 fixed-wing aircraft at present. With the tie-up, the work on helicopters will also be carried out at the facility in MIHAN-SEZ in Nagpur.

The MIHAN MRO has ample capacity to carry out maintenance of helicopters. The company services close to 60 fixed-wing aircraft a year. Indamer will be catering to helicopter operators having a fleet of Airbus choppers. Some of these are domestic companies.

Indamer is the second company to have set up an MRO in MIHAN-SEZ. The first was built by US aviation giant Boeing which was later handed over to Air India for operations. After Tatas took over Air India, the MRO came under AIESL, an independent company now. The other two companies in the aviation sector are TAAL and Dassault Reliance Aviation Ltd.

Advertisement