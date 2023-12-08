CM Shinde felicitates Nagpur’s veteran scribe Joseph Rao

Advertisement

Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday felicitated senior journalist Joseph Rao in Nagpur during the Centenary Celebration of Maharashtra Legislative Council. The felicitation took place in the Council Hall. Deputy Chairperson of Council Dr Neelam Gorhe and Leader of Opposition in Assembly Vijay Wadattiwar were present on the occasion. Rao completed 45 years of his uninterrupted career in journalism.

Rao has worked with ‘Best Samachar’, ‘Nav Bharat’, ‘The Hitavada’, ‘Nagpur Times’, news agency Press Trust of India, and ‘Asian Age’.

Over the course of his long and eventful journey, Rao witnessed significant transformations in the face of journalism. Technological advancements, evolving media landscapes, and changing reader preferences have reshaped the industry. However, armed with a wealth of experiences, Rao adeptly adapted to the shifting tides and consistently progressed in his chosen field.

Rao’s remarkable accomplishments in journalism serve as an inspiration to aspiring reporters and industry professionals alike. His ability to carve a niche for himself, despite entering the field with no prior background, is a testament to his dedication and unwavering commitment to his craft.

